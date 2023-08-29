Cogswell Interchange renovation causes traffic delays and impacting some downtown Halifax businesses

When assessing the current state of the Cogswell Interchange renovation, The Old Triangle Ale House owner Brendan Doherty said it is causing a traffic flow pressure point.

“We’ve only got two or three ways into the downtown core right now,” said Doherty. “And one of them is a major construction zone.”

Downtown Halifax is a busy area, especially in the summer.

Tourism operators have been forced to co-exist around the massive Cogswell construction project.

“Well you know, there is a little bit of frustration out there,” said Ambassatours CEO Dennis Campbell, who added businesses like his are finding ways to make the best of an imperfect summer situation. “It’s not easy and it takes time.”

HRM Cogswell district project manager Donna Davis pointed out that many downtown businesses have shown patience and support for the Cogswell district renovation.

“However, when we are in the immediate front door steps of those particular businesses,” said Davis. “Whether it’s the Marriott Hotel or the Baton Rouge restaurant, or other hotels in the downtown, we are impactful, and we know that.”

The HRM tries to meet with downtown business owners on a weekly basis.

“To let them know, what’s going on and how they are going to be impacted,” said Davis.

Even with the Cogswell construction site as a backdrop, it has still been a prosperous tourism season.

“Sixty per cent of our business is from cruise ships,” said Campbell. “And cruise ship business continues to grow in the city.”

It appears many people are willing to endure the slow traffic patterns, especially on weekends.

“Once they are down here it’s amazing,” said Doherty. “Yes, it takes about 10 or 15 minutes extra.”

Doherty added, compared to other bigger cities, Halifax is still an easy place to navigate, even as work continues on the massive Cogswell District project, which will be completed by the autumn of 2025.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.