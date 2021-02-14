The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board confirmed a COVID-19 case at a Windsor high school Sunday, a cohort of students have been dismissed.

WECDSB said nine students were dismissed from Catholic Central High School after receiving notification of a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The school board learned of the case Sunday and informed those students affected they are not to return to school on Tuesday.

WECDSB says it has been working with the health unit by providing lists of students and staff who have been directly affected. The health unit is contacting those who may have been affected and will offer directions for them to follow.

A voice message has been sent out to the school community to let parents know if they have not been contacted by the health unit their children can attend school as usual.

The board reminds parents to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 every morning and to keep them home and call their healthcare provider if they are ill.

Information regarding cases at WECDSB schools is available online.