Coin collectors brace for change after Queen's passing

The Queen's passing signals many changes here in Canada, including the eventual change to Canadian currency to reflect the new monarch, King Charles III.

"I'm a little sad in the sense because a whole era is gone," said coin collector Roberto Caruso. "On the other hand I'm a coin collector and this just makes it more interesting to see what the Canadian coinage is going to be like."

Frank Rossi at Universal Coins near Bank Street and Hunt Club Road expects to be busy.

"There will be a whole new bunch of collectors: Number one, they'll all be interested in the Queen's last coins and of the King's first coins," said Rossi, adding collecting coins is "a way to hold on to their heritage and it's a way to hold onto their history."

Changes will also be made to stamps. The first stamp to feature then-Princess Elizabeth was in 1948 when she married Prince Philip and she's been on more than 70 stamps since then.

There are many references to The Queen in Ottawa including Queen Elizabeth Public School and the Queen Elizabeth Driveway.

"We have a lot of things named after Queen Elizabeth. We're not going to change those things, whether it's Queen Elizabeth Public School or the Queensway for instance," said Mayor Jim Watson.

"Obviously we'll change the portrait and we'll wait for the palace to issue its official portrait. They usually have one for Canada where His Majesty would have the order of Canada insignia just as Her Majesty did."