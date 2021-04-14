Coinbase soars in market debut, valued near US$100 billion Coinbase made a rousing debut on Wall Street, with the digital currency exchange's first trade of US$381 giving it a market value of $100 billion. Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Scarborough One person has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing in Scarborough Wednesday afternoon. Regina chiropractor charged with sexual assault A Regina chiropractor is facing sexual assault charges after two women made allegations to police. NDP leader Andrea Horwath questions postal code vaccine prioritization process in letter to AG The leader of the New Democratic party has written a letter to the province's auditor general asking for a review of how the Doug Ford government prioritized COVID-19 "hot spots" by postal code for mobile vaccination distribution.