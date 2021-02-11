The Porcupine Health Unit is declaring a COVID-19 outbreak at Maison Renaissance in Hearst, a treatment centre for those battling substance abuse.

Under provincial guidelines, one case in a staff or resident in a congregate living setting is an outbreak, the health unit said in a news release Thursday.

"The individual lives in the PHU region and is in self-isolation," the release said. "The staff at the treatment centre are working with the PHU and are taking all the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of infection and prevent the transmission of COVID-19."

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the online COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-267-1181 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.

The Porcupine Health Unit is in a province-wide shutdown and must follow additional public health restrictions which include:

- Stay-at-home order requires everyone is to remain at home with exceptions for essential purposes such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care services, for exercise or for work where the work cannot be done remotely

- Indoor gatherings with people outside your household are not allowed.

- Outdoor gatherings are further restricted to a limit of five people.

- Individuals are required to wear a mask or face covering in the indoor areas of businesses or organizations that are open. For more information, click here.