Col. Chris Hadfield draws hundreds to Sarnia, Ont. Airport for Aviation Rally

It was a dream come true for Air Cadets Justin and Lucas Hunter.

The 15-year-old twins from Sarnia, Ont. had a few minutes up close with Col. Chris Hadfield, a retired astronaut.

"I’ve loved him since I was a kid, watching his space videos all the way through grade school," says Lucas Hunter, 15, a member of the 44 Squadron Royal Canadian Air Cadets.

His bother Justin says Hadfield inspired him to get interested in flying, space and technology.

"Knowing that he (Hadfield) was a pilot in the military for a while, I joined the military air force," says Justin Hunter.

"I eventually want to fly certain planes, helicopters, stuff like that, and maybe get the chance to go space on my own."

Hadfield spent the day signing books and meeting fans as part of the Sarnia Ontario Aviation Rally Fly-in. It was held at the airport which bears Hadfield’s name.

"I decided to be an astronaut when was 10 years old," says the 63-year-old Hadfield.

"But I had no idea how to be an astronaut. You need role models; you need people who have hopefully shown you the path. So be able to provide that role model for some young Canadians, it's an enormous privilege for me at this stage."

Planes were flying in and out all day with guests getting up close to aircraft all in support of Pathways Health Centre for Children.

In 2022, the event raised 5,000 for the local organization, but this year with sponsorships, they expect to blow past that number.

Rain kept many planes and patrons away, but they still had a great turnout.

"We want people from Sarnia to come out and see their airport," says Mark Seibutis, co-organizer and Canadian Owners’ and Pilots’ Association (COPA) Flight 7 vice-president.

"Most people have never been on this side of the fence to see what goes on. If they're educated about the airport, it's easier for them to talk to their politicians and to support the airport when issues come up."

The inaugural event was held in 2021 to show support for the airport when there was concern about its future.

Sarnia City Council has agreed to subsidize operations for three years after Air Canada left the airport.

Seibutis says he’d love an airline to return full-time to this airport, but in the meantime, they need to showcase its importance.

"General aviation activity brings business and money to town," says Seibutis.

"It delivers corporate clients, farm, ag work, coast guard, police, military. Where would they go if we didn't have the airport?"

Hadfield agrees that a city the size of Sarnia needs more than just roads and railroads.

"They need aviation travel as well," says Hadfield.

"So when you start thinking long term, of course Sarnia needs that airport. There have been airlines here for the last 50 years in and out, so you have to look not just look short term, you’ve got to look long term."

This event is also to honour COPA 7 member John Shelley. In August 2022, the 65 year old tragically died when his plane crashed just outside the Stratford Municipal Airport.

"He was part of the first two events, and remains a part of it even though he's gone," says Seibutis.

The festivities continue Sunday when the Sarnia Street Machines host a "cars and coffee" event in the main terminal parking area from 9 a.m. to noon.