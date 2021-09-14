Cold air and potential frost advisories ahead for Calgary

Yesterday's article touched upon the drop-off of our upper jet – it acts as a 'curtain,' with communities south of it often quite a bit warmer than those to the north side.

That's the lede. Today, however, is stellar!

High pressure will generate plenty of sun. While wind speeds may peak into the 40 km/h range in parts of southern Alberta, gust speeds aren't likely to get there for Calgary. Instead, wind out of the south will stick to 20 km/h today.

Then, we get to 'The Low.'

Just for kicks, we'll capitalize it, underline it and place it in bold. Tomorrow, The Low will work along the 60th Parallel over the course of the day, driving a cold wedge through Alberta. Calgary will take it on the chin around 10 a.m., increasing our wind speeds into the 50 km/h gust range, and adjusting the direction directly to the north. Our temperature at noon is unlikely to break free of the single digits.

The overnight conditions will dip Wednesday, likely pushing some communities into frost advisories in our province and likely more so Thursday evening, as our temperature budget experiences deficits for the next couple of days. Burlap the outdoor plants and prep the sump pumps accordingly.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Partly cloudy, breezy!

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 7 C

Wednesday:

AM cold front: scattered showers, wind!

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: clearing, low 3 C

Thursday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: some cloud, low 6 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: some cloud, low 4 C

We have some cool photos today!

Natasha stopped off at the Bowden Sunmaze:

Larry caught this beauty at the Edgemont Estates Sunday evening:

And our very own Jocelyn Laidlaw heard a ruckus outside of her home and went out to find… this!

That's a great horned owl – and this photo was taken by Jocelyn's mother!

You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!