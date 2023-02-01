Cold air continues to push through Windsor-Essex
Temperatures in Windsor-Essex remain below seasonal for this time of year.
Environment Canada forecasting highs between -8 C and 1 C into the weekend.
The wind chill is what is keeping the air cold, reaching -18 C Wednesday morning.
Wednesday: Clearing. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 18 this morning and -11 C this afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Low -9 C. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and -17 C overnight.
Thursday: Sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -1 C. Wind chill -17 C in the morning and -7 C in the afternoon.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High -8 C.
Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High -3 C.
Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High 1 C.
Monday: Cloudy. High 3 C.
