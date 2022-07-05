Cold and flu medicine in short supply due to high demand

Pharmacists across Ontario are concerned about a shortage of cold and flu medications that have led to a limited supply for shoppers.

Jen Belcher, the vice president of the Ontario Pharmacists Association told CTV News London that there has been an increase in consumer demand since last fall due to COVID-19.

“The relaxation of personal and public health precautions has led to an increase in some of those viruses that were held at bay during those measures,” she said.

The shortage has worsened due to allergy season, the ongoing presence of COVID-19, and due to supply chain interruptions.

“It’s resulted in challenges in the supply of the product, but also we’ve seen a much higher demand due to the symptoms of COVID-19,” she added.

While over the summer months, there is typically less spread of cold and flu viruses, pharmacists across London, Ont. are seeing fewer children’s cold and flu medications coming in.

“We try our best to find alternatives so we don’t leave people empty-handed,” said Omnia Masoud, who owns a pharmacy on Wonderland Road. “There is a higher demand since COVID has changed from lower respiratory to upper respiratory infection. Symptoms are very similar to a cold.”

Masoud said her pharmacy is placing orders daily and putting themselves on back-order lists for several medications.