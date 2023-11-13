Cold and snowy start to the work week for the capital

A cold start to your work week, with temperatures well below the freezing mark.

Monday morning, according to Environment Canada, the temperature was -8 C.

Snow is expected to arrive this morning, with a total of about 2 cm. It will also be windy. The high will only be zero.

Overnight, there is a chance of drizzle and a risk of freezing drizzle, the low will be zero.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for clouds and a high of 3 C.

Wednesday will be a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers, and a high of 8 C.