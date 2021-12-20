Cold Calgary weather for the holidays

Our local forecast will be quiet for a few days; even as we cool off, southern Alberta is out of the running for any major happenings. The biggest point of potential activity is sub-warning gusts in the far southwest tomorrow – it’s the usual suspects through Crowsnest Pass and Cardston, with only a small shot at warnings.The upper limit seems to stall at 80 km/h.

The local effect? 40 km/h west wind. I’m comfortable saying that tomorrow’s forecast high of -2 C may be amended by this afternoon’s update, as a few forecast models try bringing us even closer to the freezing mark (and some into the positives!) No guarantees, however.

Today is stagnant. We’ve been wrapped up in cold air. We’re still wrapped up in cold air. Tomorrow and even out to Wednesday, communities along the foothills and into southern Alberta receive a buffer from that extra chill, but it doesn’t last. Cold air is slated to sag back over us and stick around a while longer by Thursday.

Which brings us to that holiday forecast! I haven’t had to do much with it over the past couple of days… so ignore the sleep counter on this edition.

7 more sleeps...! The #Calgary Christmas Day forecast. #yyc #yycweather pic.twitter.com/06uPzIMPkv

The trend down to Christmas Day’s high temperature is lined up to keep on falling as we move toward the New Year. In a vacuum that doesn’t include the rest of December, our current average high/low combo is only -2.5/-1 degree(s) below seasonal; if we hold to the gospel of the long-range forecast (which we shouldn’t do, at least not to a tee), those drops below seasonal become closer to eight degrees for the high, and five for the low. The coolest temperatures for our city this month might still be in front of us.

Time will tell.

Your five-day forecast:

Monday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -11 C

Evening: clear, low -18 C

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -10 C

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -5 C

Evening: some cloud, low -13 C

Thursday:

Cloudy, flurries

Daytime high: -15 C

Evening: flurries, low -22 C

Friday:

Christmas Eve - cloudy, flurries

Daytime high: -18 C

Evening: some cloud, low -25 C

Saturday:

Christmas Day - cloudy, flurries

Daytime high: -25 C

Evening: some cloud, low -29 C

On Friday’s edition of the CTV news at six, I used this photograph of Boots, reporter/producer Virginia Wright’s dog:

What about a dog in snow pants? pic.twitter.com/tg6aJBV67z

I then put out the challenge to see who had better-dressed pups than this pup, here… and Calgarians are stepping up!

Kelly’s pupper:

And Dee’s doggo:

Kelly and Dee, should you see this in time, I’d love the names of your furry pals!

As always keep those pics coming – would love to see how you’re making the most of this cold snap, whether in or out-of-doors. You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over!