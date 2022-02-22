Cold Calgary weather forces WinSport to close ski hill, penguin walk cancelled
Bitterly cold winter weather has forced WinSport to close its ski and snowboard hill for the day, and the Calgary Zoo to cancel its penguin walk.
Officials with WinSport announced on Tuesday that the hill at Canada Olympic Park would be shuttered due to the cold gripping the city.
"Based on the current Environment Canada forecast, we anticipate re-opening the hill to guests on Wednesday," said WinSport in a news release.
The temperature at 9 a.m. on Tuesday hovered around -25 C with a high of just -20 C anticipated for the day, according to Environment Canada.
By Wednesday the high is forecast to climb to -11 C.
The Calgary Zoo tweeted Tuesday that the penguin walk had been cancelled.
"We are hopeful to resume the walk tomorrow," said the zoo.
Cancellation Notice: The Penguin Walk, presented by RE/MAX, has been cancelled for today, February 22, due to temperatures outside of the walk parameters. We are hopeful to resume the walk tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/g0AP5fiIn9— Calgary Zoo (@calgaryzoo) February 22, 2022
