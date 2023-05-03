Cold case cracked: Edmonton man charged in Calgary sexual assaults from mid-80s

Calgary police are crediting significant advances in forensic technology with helping them make an arrest in three decades-old sexual assault cases.

The first assault happened in February of 1984.

Police say a teenager was babysitting their younger sibling in the 6400 block of Centre Street North when a man entered the home and sexually assaulted the teen.

The second assault happened in March of 1984.

A woman and her child were at their home in the 2100 block of Seventh Avenue N.W. After going to bed, the woman woke up to find a stranger in her bedroom. As she tried to escape, the man sexually assaulted her.

The final assault happened in June 1985.

Police say the victim was asleep in her home in the 11200 block of Sixth Street S.W., but woke up with a man covering her face in an attempt to stop her from seeing him. He then sexually assaulted her, saying he had a knife.

Police determined the cases are linked, thanks to forensic technology and investigative techniques that didn't exist at the time.

On Monday, officers arrested Richard Hubert Jones, 69, of Edmonton.

He has been charged under the 1984 Criminal Code with the following offences:

Two counts of break and enter into a dwelling house and commit sexual assault;

Two counts of sexual intercourse with a female person who is not his wife;

Break and enter a dwelling house and commit sexual intercourse with a female under the age of fourteen;

Sexual intercourse with a female person who was not his wife and who was under the age of fourteen; and

Intent to enable or assist himself to commit an indictable offence, did attempt to choke, suffocate, or strangle a female person.

In addition, Jones is charged under the current 1985 Criminal Code with the following offences:

Break and enter into a dwelling house and commit sexual assault; and

Sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on June 12.

"The ability to test that evidence has evolved over time," Staff Sgt. Michelle Doyle said at a Wednesday news conference. "Essentially, our ability to determine DNA comparisons has evolved.

"These are violent and traumatizing crimes perpetrated against people in their own homes, a place everyone should feel safe.

"We acknowledge the impact these assaults have had on the victims and their families and hope the charges can bring some justice and closure to cases such as these.

"Even after nearly 40 years, we will not stop investigating cold cases."

Doyle was asked how the victims responded when learning arrests had finally been made.

"When receiving a phone call after this many years, it's very surprising. It's shocking, and I think at times provides some relief, but also it's traumatic," she said.

Doyle said Jones was known to police, and had lived in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan over the years.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Det. Allen at 403-428-8462.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

REPORTING SEXUAL ASSAULT

Calgary police encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to contact them, no matter when the incident occurred, at 403-266-1234 or by dialing 911 if they're in immediate danger.

There is no statute of limitations on criminal sexual offences in Canada and anyone who has been a victim of a serious crime is encouraged to report it, even if many years have passed since the incident.