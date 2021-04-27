Cold case initiative aimed at missing person files in Calgary

Calgary police are asking for help from the public to locate a woman last seen more than two years ago as part of a new initiative focused on cold case files of missing people.

Calgary police receive roughly 5,000 reports of missing persons each year.

"Many of these files are successfully resolved within a short period of time because the person is located, however there is a small percentage of cases that remain open for years," police said in a release.

The new initiative will see police share information about historical cases in the hopes it will generate tips or information to move the investigation forward.

"We never close files, but it is a reality that sometimes we do not have enough information or evidence to move an investigation forward," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta with the homicide unit, which oversees the missing persons team.

"It is our hope that by bringing these cases to the public’s attention, that we can gain new insight into these cases."

Anita Grace Wechsler, 36, was last seen and spoken to in Calgary sometime in July 2019, however she was not reported missing until May 2020.

Information was not released about her disappearance previously as it was not out of character for her to communicate infrequently with family and friends.

Wechsler is described as:

Being 162 centimetres (5’4") tall;

Weighing 65 kilograms (145 pounds), and;

Having green eyes and black hair.

She was also known to frequent Grande Prairie and Lethbridge and the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Anyone with information about Wechsler’s disappearance, or her movements any time after July 2019, is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or the missing persons tip line at 403-428-2250. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.