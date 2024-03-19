Search ends for missing woman at Six Nations property

The search for a missing Hagersville woman, who was last seen in 2021, brought Ontario Provincial Police to a property on Six Nations of the Grand River Tuesday. Teams left by mid-afternoon, with OPP saying no human remains were found at the 1st Line location.

Amber Ellis, 33, was last seen in Six Nations in February 2021. Her mother then reported her missing on March 8. Ellis had ties to Brantford, Cambridge, Hamilton and Norfolk County.

In October 2022, OPP announced that foul play was suspected in her disappearance. They also announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in her case.

A property on 6th Line, also in Six Nations, was searched in June 2023.

Tuesday’s operation, meanwhile, was just the latest effort to find answers in Ellis’ disappearance.

"We're searching for any evidence that will help us bring a resolution to this case and bring resolution to Amber Ellis' family as well,” Derek Rogers, the media relations coordinator for OPP West Region, told CTV News.

Police initially expected to be at the 1st Line property for several days, but those efforts ended later that same day. In a media release, they said: “No human remains were found at the search location.”

OPP did not explain what brought them to the property in the first place. They said no additional details about the search – or the outcome – would not be provided.

Investigators did clarify that the owners and tenants of the property are not considered persons of interest.

"They just happened to be there,” said Rogers. “They are aware, obviously, of what's happening. But they are in no way connected to this investigation, they just happened to be present at that location.”

Ellis’ case, OPP added, is active and ongoing.

They’re encouraging anyone with information on her disappearance to reach out through OPP’s dedicated tip line at 1-866-549-2090 or Crime Stoppers.

"It is a lot to bear over the years, having that kind of information on your conscience. We would urge them to simply come forward and bring a resolution to it," Rogers added.

The $50,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest and conviction in the case is still available.

-- With reporting by Colton Wiens