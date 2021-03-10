Today trends down.

But as I was saying yesterday, because this cold front has been pushed up a few hours, it's now expected to strike through Calgary this morning. As of this writing, the town of Olds was already up to 30 km/h wind, largely stemming from that northerly influence. More recently, Olds wind pushed into the 40s, and as of 7:30, Calgary's gusts burst along in the mid-50s.

From -2 to -5 in ~20 minutes. Mother Nature wasting NO time in reminding us that spring doesn't start for ten days. #abstorm #yyc pic.twitter.com/tFZR8wkKfJ

With this cold front, upslope flow along the eastern slopes of the Rockies will be driving in flurries and could push totals over five centimetres in some areas. Calgary's initial total went pretty quickly from two to four centimetres down to one, and that's where we remain at this time. The wind and drop in temperature (and accompanying wind chill) will likely be the most cantankerous element in the forecast.

Tomorrow, we're right back to it. Warm, west wind piles through and melting weather resumes, carrying forward through the weekend with temperatures reaching the double-digits and remaining there in the wake of chinook wind (though likely without the arch!)

The five-day:

Today:

Cold front! ~1 cm snow, blustery wind

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: flurry risk, clearing, low -12 C

Thursday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -1 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -1 C

Saturday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -1 C

Sunday:

Building cloud

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -1 C

Our photos today are REALLY all over the map. We'll start with Darcy in Bennett, catching the convection cloud from yesterday in the area.

…and now for something completely and amazingly different. Ken, you win today.

…and Tony’s the runner-up, catching the Milky Way in this ridiculously beautiful desktop-background-worthy shot on Mount Norquay.

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield



