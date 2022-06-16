Cold front breaks the heat in southern Ontario

A late-spring heat warning in southern Ontario saw temperatures climb into the low 30s Wednesday and Thursday.

The humidity was oppressive as temperatures soared and felt like the mid-40s.

A large upper low in northern Ontario is driving a cold front across the area Thursday, sparking a few showers and thunderstorms.

The clouds will clear Thursday evening and a slightly cooler and less humid air will filter down on a gusty west wind.

The front will clear the area and Friday will be the transition day to cooler conditions.

A cooler and gusty northwest wind will develop Friday morning, with gusts to 70km/h.

As you gear up for the weekend, you can expect a mainly sunny Friday, still hot, the forecast high is in the mid-20s, not as humid, but still feeling close to 30.

It will take the day to scour out the steamy air and the cooler air will settle in over the weekend.

Daytime highs will dip back close to 20 degrees Celsius both Saturday and Sunday.