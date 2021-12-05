Cold front bringing strong winds to region Monday
Several weather alerts are in effect across all of southwestern Ontario on Monday as a cold front moves into the region.
Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton, London-Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford-Brant, Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk and up to Niagara is all under special weather statements.
Meanwhile Huron-Perth and Bruce-Grey are under Wind Warnings.
The statement calls for strong winds starting Sunday night through Monday evening.
In the London region gusts up to 80 km/h are possible, while some areas could see up to 90 km/h such Huron-Perth.
There may be a lull in wind Monday morning but gusts are expected to pick up again as the cold front moves in.
Damage to roof tops, tree branches, and flying debris are all concerns with the high winds.
Sunday evening there were also concerns about freezing rain as moisture moved through the region.
Environment Canada reminds the public to monitor alerts and forecasts and to take all factors into consideration when heading out on the roads.
With files from CTV London's Kristylee Varley.
