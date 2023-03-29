Cold front could bring brief burst of heavy snow Wednesday

It will be a mild day in the capital but the temperature could suddenly drop later in the afternoon.

Environment Canada says a sharp cold front is expected to move through eastern Ontario Wednesday, which could bring a blast of heavy, wet snow and wind gusts up to 70 kilometres per hour late this afternoon.

"This combination of snow and strong winds may create a period of challenging driving conditions," a weather advisory says. "Local snowfall amounts of 1 or 2 cm are possible. In addition, a sudden drop in temperature in the wake of the cold front could cause roads, sidewalks and parking lots to become slippery."

It will be mainly cloudy this evening with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Skies will clear overnight and temperatures will fall to -11 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -15.

It will be cooler in the capital tomorrow. Thursday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 1 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -14 in the morning.

Skies will clear Thursday evening and the overnight low will be -6 C.

On Friday – cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a high of 3 C.