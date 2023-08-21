Cold-hearted crime: Community fridge stolen in Kitchener

The saying goes no good deed goes unpunished, and community organization 519 Community Collective is finding that out the hard way.

Sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning, their community fridge, located at 150 Roger St. in Waterloo, was taken.

“The fridge itself wasn’t necessarily beautiful anymore, it was practical at this point, so I can’t imagine someone wanting to take it and sell it,” said Julie Sawatzky, the founder of 519 Community Collective.

The fridge had been at the location, tucked behind Café Pyrus Outpost, for about a year and a half, and was well used.

“We’re able to fill this fridge up at least three times over the weekend, full to the brim with fresh products, cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, fresh bread,” said Sawatzky.

“Each time it gets filled up, it can feed 25 families at a time which is really remarkable.”

Organizers don’t know why it was stolen, and can’t quite figure out how it was taken either.

“I don’t know if it was via car? It could have been two industrious people with a cart? We don’t see any tracks, so we don’t know exactly know how it happened,” said Café Pyrus owner Tyzun James.

The 519 Community Collective and James say they decided not to monitor the area with security cameras.

“We don't feel that anybody who needs to access a food resource should ever be recorded,” said James.

Despite the theft, Sawatzky and James say they are committed to this project.

“We're going to get another fridge out there. We're all on the same page, this isn't going to discourage us, It's just a setback and if anything, I believe doors will be opened up and God will provide an even better shed and a better fridge,” Sawatzky said.

While they wait for a new fridge, Sawatzky says the food that would normally go to community fridge will be dispersed their 26 tiny community pantries dotted across the region.