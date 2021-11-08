Cold Lake drive-by shooting 'targeted': RCMP
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
Information about a drive-by shooting is wanted by northern Alberta Mounties.
Police say no one was hurt when shots were fired at a Cold Lake home on 20 Street around 6:15 a.m. on Monday.
"Members patrolled the area extensively but no suspect(s) or vehicle were located. RCMP believe this was not a random act," Mounties said in a statement.
Anyone with information or video footage from the Nelson Heights area between 6 a.m. and 6:20 a.m. was asked to call police.
Cold Lake is about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
