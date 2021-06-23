Cold Lake man charged with murder in woman's stabbing death

A Cold Lake man is facing a second-degree murder charge as Mounties there investigate the stabbing death of an area woman.

Guillaume Gilbert, 30, is charged in the death of 58-year-old Guylaine Poulin.

Cold Lake RCMP say they responded to a report of a stabbing in the city's north end on Monday around 1:30 p.m.

Police say officers arrived and found Poulin dead and arrested Gilbert at the scene.

Mounties say they believe the incident is isolated and there is no safety risk to the public.

A RCMP major crimes unit continues to investigate.

Gilbert is next scheduled to appear in court on July 14.