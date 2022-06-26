Cold Lake region to receive new ambulance provider this September: AHS

After nearly five decades, a new ambulance provider will assume emergency medical services in Cold Lake, Alta., this fall.

According to Alberta Health Services, starting Sept. 1, the Cold Lake Ambulance Society (CLAS) will no longer administer EMS in the region. A new provider, Associated Ambulance, will provide the northeastern Alberta city with three ambulances.

Associated Ambulance operates in 21 rural municipalities across the province with 38 ambulances, delivering services from advanced to basic life support, AHS says.

"AHS and CLAS have enjoyed a strong working relationship, and we thank CLAS for their partnership and longstanding service to their community," said Rob Barone, EMS North Zone associate executive director, in a statement.

The city, Associated Ambulances, and CLAS will work together to properly transition EMS operations and ensure service "remains robust and sustainable," AHS said.

All staff members of CLAS will be offered a chance to transition to working for Associated Ambulance, AHS added.

AHS works with partner agencies to deliver ambulatory care in rural communities.

Formed in 1975, CLAS was a locally driven non-profit organization with a volunteer board of directors, management, and a full-time operations manager to oversee the work of paramedics and administrative personnel.

The organization decided to cease ambulance operations, AHS said.

Kevin Nagoya, City of Cold Lake chief administrative officer, commended CLAS for its almost 50 years of service and dedication to the community.

"The City of Cold Lake is looking forward to a strong working relationship with Associated Ambulance and we are pleased to know the staff who have served our community for so many years will continue to be the ones providing service in the future," Nagoya added.

"We extend thanks to our CLAS paramedic staff and administrative personnel for their commitment in the provision of quality healthcare to the Cold Lake area residents," said Debra Petrochsky, Cold Lake Ambulance Society president.