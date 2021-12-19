Cold, mild, then frigid end to the week
CTV News Calgary Sky Watch Weather Specialist
Adriana Zhang
Clouds clear Sunday night leading into a sunny and below seasonal Monday.
Warmer air moves in after that bringing milder conditions closer to the long term average with periods of sun and cloud.
A chance of flurries or light snow begins Wednesday night, marking the beginning of a major cool down.
Temperatures throughout Thursday drop steadily, reaching the minus mid-twenties overnight. That downward trend continues through Boxing Day with morning temperatures approaching -30 C.
Here’s the five day:
Monday:
- Mostly sunny
- Daytime high: -12 C, wind chill -18
- Overnight: Mainly clear, -19 C, wind chill -25
Tuesday:
- Sunny morning, increasing cloudiness in the afternoon
- Daytime high: -2 C
- Overnight: Mostly cloudy, -7 C
Wednesday:
- Mix of sun and cloud
- Daytime high: -2 C
- Overnight: Chance of flurries, -7 C
Thursday:
- Chance of flurries or light snow
- Daytime high: -7 C, afternoon temperature falls to near -15 C
- Overnight: Partly cloudy, -23 C
Friday:
- Chance of flurries
- Daytime high: -20
- Overnight: Chance of flurries, -26 C
