iHeartRadio

Cold, mild, then frigid end to the week

image.jpg

Clouds clear Sunday night leading into a sunny and below seasonal Monday.

Warmer air moves in after that bringing milder conditions closer to the long term average with periods of sun and cloud.

A chance of flurries or light snow begins Wednesday night, marking the beginning of a major cool down.

Temperatures throughout Thursday drop steadily, reaching the minus mid-twenties overnight. That downward trend continues through Boxing Day with morning temperatures approaching -30 C.

Here’s the five day:

Monday:

  • Mostly sunny
  • Daytime high: -12 C, wind chill -18
  • Overnight: Mainly clear, -19 C, wind chill -25

Tuesday:

  • Sunny morning, increasing cloudiness in the afternoon
  • Daytime high: -2 C
  • Overnight: Mostly cloudy, -7 C

Wednesday:

  • Mix of sun and cloud
  • Daytime high: -2 C
  • Overnight: Chance of flurries, -7 C

Thursday:

  • Chance of flurries or light snow
  • Daytime high: -7 C, afternoon temperature falls to near -15 C
  • Overnight: Partly cloudy, -23 C

Friday:

  • Chance of flurries
  • Daytime high: -20
  • Overnight: Chance of flurries, -26 C
12