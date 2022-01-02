Cold nights ahead but some sunshine in the forecast
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Some cold nights are in store for Ottawa but we can also expect sunshine in the coming days.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a cloudy Sunday with a chance of snow early in the afternoon and a high of minus 9 C, which is about three degrees colder than average for this time of year.
Overnight, expect a clear sky and a drop to an icy minus 20 C—about five degrees colder than average—with a wind chill of minus 24.
Monday's outlook is crisp and sunny with a high of minus 12 C.
Monday night's low is minus 17 C.
Tuesday is also looking mainly sunny, with a few clouds, and a high of minus 4 C, a bit closer to seasonal averages.
The weather could warm up to a high of 0 C on Wednesday, with flurries.
