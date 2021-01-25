A cold start to Monday will give Ottawa residents a preview of what to expect when a cold snap hits later this week.

The wind chill Monday morning is a brisk -19, but things will warm up all the way to -4 C in the afternoon - above seasonal temperatures. There is also a 40 per cent chance of flurries.

Tuesday's temperature will hold steady near -8 C, with a wind chill of -15 and a mix of sun and cloud.

Wednesday the high will reach -5 C.

Then things really start to cool down, with temperatures staying in the negative double digits for the following few days. Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -10 C. The overnight low into Friday will reach -20 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -12 C and a low of -18 C.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be -9 C and -7 C, respectively.