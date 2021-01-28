Bundle up, Ottawa: the first real cold snap of the winter starts today and will last through the weekend.

Environment Canada's forecasted high for Thursday is -13 C, with a wind chill around -24. There is a risk of frostbite overnight as the temperature drops to -17 C.

On Friday, the wind chill in the morning will be a ridiculous -29. The high will reach -12 C, with the wind chill making it feel no warmer than a bone-chilling -18 all day. There is also a risk of frostbite that day.

The temperature will drop to -23 C overnight on Friday.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of -12 C, and an overnight low of -22 C heading into Sunday.

Sunday things will start to warm up a little more, with a high of -9 C.

Things will finally warm up next week; expect above-average temperatures starting on Monday.