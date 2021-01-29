The worst snowmaking season on record has slowed the opening of Winsport.

This season, the first six weeks of winter allowed six snowmaking days compared to 18 last year.

The recent cold temperatures have been essential for snowmaking to complete the terrain park.

“Our big snowmaking window is December into January,” said Ian Newcombe, manager of venues and attractions. “It’s been a real big struggle to get our venues open in time.”

Winsport is about five weeks behind schedule this year due to the warmer weather this season.

There will be COVID-19 safety measures in place on the hill.

Guests are required to:

* Keep six feet (two meters) away from all others outside of your household.

* Ride lifts with your household members. If non-household, a maximum of two riders are allowed at opposite ends of the chairlift.

* Wear a double-layered face covering.

* Keep bags and backpacks in your vehicle.

There will be zero tolerance for any guest that does not follow the safety guidelines resulting in the loss of hill access for the remainder of the season.