It's mid-morning in early February and the thermometer still reads -30 degrees Celsius but the fact is, with the wind blowing unchecked across the prairies, it’s actually much colder than that.

Welcome to the polar vortex portion of the pandemic.

“It’s been a really good winter up until this week and (then) Mother Nature pays us back,” said Roy Newman.

Newman is a mixed farmer who lives near Blackie, Alberta. He has 160 head of cattle to look after that are in a pasture across from his farm.

“It’s more feed right now,” said Newman. “The other thing is water problems, (it’s) 90 per cent of the problems, we have pretty good systems but still the cows spill the water around the water trough and it’s a lot of maintenance.”

That spilled water freezes quickly and turns the trough area into a slippery mess. The water is heated so it doesn’t freeze but the cows spill a lot. Newman regularly chops the ice away from the trough and uses his tractor to remove the ice around it when there’s a large build up.

He even has issues with water on the farmstead when it’s this cold.

“Water in my house froze up yesterday morning and I had to go thaw out a tank because it’s an older farm,” said Newman. “I had it all fixed within an hour but that’s part of January and February in western Canada.”

Newman regularly inspects the herd to make sure they’re healthy and says cattle are built to withstand these frigid temperatures.

“They’ve got a big thick layer of insulated hair right now, they’re good,” said Newman. “They have a lot of bedding and you just have to get them someplace with a little wind break and they look after themselves.”

Newman has a wooden wall on his pasture that works as a wind break for the cattle. Every morning fresh barley straw is put down for the cattle. They’re able to eat some of it but the straw acts like a layer of insulation between the cattle and the ground for them to sleep on.

The cold is something farmers have no choice over but have to be outside to make sure their livestock are safe. After chores there’s usually time to compare the latest cold snap with others in the past.

“We were discussing that this morning with my (75-year-old) neighbour Frank and he said ‘I’ve seen it a lot colder than this’ and I said of course you have, you’re old,” said Newman. “Everybody’s seen it colder or worse.”

Newman hopes the temperature improves by the end of the month when calving begins.