Cold snap impacting Windsor, Ont. region

A familiar scenario played out for many in across the region on Monday.

“Had to get up and call for a boost,” one man told CTV News Windsor.

That’s what Tim Johnston said when asked why he was at the Battery Man Monday morning.

“No, it's not fun at all. The truck is like three-and-a half years old. Less than 30,000 kilometres. You don't expect that,” Johnston said.

Workers were busy keeping up with the demand for battery changes.

“Saturday to Monday we've been non-stop,” co-owner Chris Gale said. “Parking lot filled with as much as we can. All weak batteries that are on the verge or are all done now.”

Some drove up for a battery change just to be safe.

“It's severely cold right and I have to drive to Ann Arbor [Michigan] every day so I don't want to get stuck in this weather so better to be safe than sorry,” said Arham Charfare.

With the cold weather comes ice, and so drivers also need to exercise caution on roads and around the river and lakes.

“We're starting to see shoreline ice along the Detroit River, Lake St. Clair. Upper St. Clair is starting to freeze but we're going to get into warm weather next week so it's best to stay off the ice. No ice is safe ice,” said harbour master Peter Berry.

People are bundled up when heading out. Some people are out because of their situation and thankfully have warming centres to rely on.

“We had over I think it was 92 people in our shelter last night and 43 in our warming centre, which is a record for us,” said Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin, executive director of the Downtown Mission, one of seven places supporting those experiencing homelessness in our region.

Ponniah-Goulin is concerned about Sunday's warming centre numbers.

“Pretty alarming for our community but I'm glad we have these services available right, to both men and women,” said Ponniah-Goulin.

The city is encouraging people to call 9-1-1 instead of 3-1-1 if they see someone sleeping outdoors and at imminent risk of exposure or hypothermia.

“They can't get to those calls immediately,” said Jennifer Tanner, manager of homelessness and housing support.” It's not as quick as a 9-1-1 dispatch.

Family Service has an outreach program that sees two teams walk and drive around the streets.

“If we see anyone we will jump out of our vehicles, engage with them and encourage them to get out of the elements,” said Bryan Rock, manager of housing.

The city is hoping to expand services in the region soon.

“We're looking at the need in our community and looking for other opportunities to continually build services and layer on new services,” Tanner said.