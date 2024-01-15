Cold snap kicks off in Ottawa

Ottawa’s cold snap is finally landing following the last weekend’s snowstorm with temperatures dipping below -6 C this week.

Environmment Canada meteorologist Peter Kimbell told 580 CFRA it's only going to get colder.

On Monday, it’s partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries at the Ottawa Airport area. A low of -16 C and a high of -8 C are forecasted with a wind chill of -9.

Five centimetres of snow is expected to fall on Tuesday. Wind is going to be up to 15 km/h. High of -6 C and low of -16 C are in the forecast -- wind chill -19 in the morning and - 8 in the afternoon.

A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent of flurries are shaping Wednesday -- high of -10 C during the day. It’s going to be cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries with a low of -15 C overnight.

The sun will finally rise on Thursday and Friday with a mix of sun and cloud -- high -9 C and low of -15 C on Thursday.

Friday will see a high of -12 C and a low of -19 C.

Low temperatures are also expected to continue throughout the weekend with a mix of sun and cloud.

The average high for Ottawa at this time of year is around -6 C, with lows around -15 C.

This week's lows are closer to average, which is good news for the Rideau Canal Skateway. Officials say they need 10 to 14 days of temperatures between -10 and -20 C to firm up the ice enough to make it safe for skating.

Last year, the Rideau Canal Skateway did not open at all — a first in its history — because of long stretches of mild weather.

With files from Ted Raymond.