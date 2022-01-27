Cold snap raises concerns for London firefighters

With more than 22 fire calls in the last 24 hours, the London Fire Department is asking people to take steps to avoid tragedy during this winter’s cold snap.

Deputy Fire Chief Matt Hepditch says, for example, caution should be taken if using a space heater.

“Ensure there’s at least three feet clearance around it, away from anything like paper, blankets, sheets, curtains and things like that,” he says.

“You also want to make sure if you are going to be using a heater that you don’t leave it on overnight while you’re sleeping.”

Other winter time safety tips include:

placing fireplace ashes outdoors

keeping external hot water heater and furnace venting clear of snow or debris to avoid CO poisoning

checking smoke and CO alarms

having an escape plan for your family

“Take that time with your family to walk around the house and look for any fire safety concerns that you may have,” Hepditch adds.

“Fire never takes a holiday.”