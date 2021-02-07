Most of the province is again blanketed in red "extreme cold" weather alerts due to a cold snap Environment and Climate Change Canada says will last the coming week.

The agency warned on Sunday of wind chill values between -40 and -55 C and to take precautions if going outside or leaving pets outdoors.

"Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill. If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside."

The frigid temperatures are forecasted to last until at least Wednesday, with daytime highs hovering around -25 C.

Sunday night will be the coldest, expected to reach -34 C.

However, Environment Canada's forecast predicts the cold will relent on Thursday, easing up to -15 C during the day and -11 C on Friday.