Cold spell set to sweep B.C., triggering special weather statement

Get ready to bundle up—British Columbia is about to experience a cold snap.

Frigid weather is on the way, triggering a special weather statement from Environment Canada on Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to be five to 10 degrees below average for the South Coast.

The advisory is in effect for nearly the entire province, including Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

“Arctic air will invade B.C. beginning overnight Friday, with a major shift in temperature from our mild January,” wrote Environment Canada.

Northern B.C. coastal areas will also see a rapid drop in temperatures from above normal to below.

The icy air will bring gusty winds and wind chill will make temperatures feel even cooler.

A few days of outflow winds are forecast for the coastal valleys of the North and Central Coast beginning Saturday morning.

By nighttime, the winds will spread to the Sea to Sky and Fraser Valley regions.

Temperatures are expected to gradually climb back up again late next week.

“However, there remains significant uncertainty on the timing of a return to seasonal temperatures,” reads the special weather statement.



AVALANCHE RISK

While this blast of winter will temporarily improve what have been very dangerous avalanche conditions, there are concerns it could create even more problems when things warm up.

“The upper snowpack starts to soften and break down a bit. Now, that's not necessarily a problem at the time of the cold weather, but it can mean that after the cold weather, the next storm that comes in may be sitting on weaker layers,” said Lynnea Baker, a forecaster for Avalanche Canada.

B.C.’s snowpack hasn’t been this weak in 20 years.

Experts have warned this could be one of the deadliest avalanche seasons on record.

Usually, Canada reports around 10 avalanche deaths a year. B.C. has already recorded five deaths in the first month of 2023.

However, Avalanche Canada says the average national death toll is currently the lowest it’s been since 1997.

It calls that statistic remarkable, considering the exponential increase in winter backcountry use in the decades since.

Officials are reminding people who enjoy outdoor activities in the mountains of the value of avalanche education and proper equipment.

“You want to make sure you're prepared to go out into the backcountry. So making sure that we have our beacon, shovel, probes,” said Baker.

She says it’s important to know the experience level of everyone you’re out with and to check in with them frequently.

“Everyone should have a voice within the group and if you're uncomfortable, it's important to speak your mind. We want to make group decisions together and communication can really be the key in keeping people safe,” explained Baker.

Avalanche season is expected to continue until April or May.

Information on the current danger ratings can be found here