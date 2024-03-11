Cold start to March Break, but it's warming up
Anyone travelling for March Break might have to deal with some flurries and cold weather in Windsor-Essex.
Environment Canada says Sunday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Flurries are expected to end by the afternoon. Local blowing snow late Sunday morning and afternoon. Local amount 2 centimetres. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 2 Celsius.
Sunday night is forecasted to be mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 overnight. Low -4C. Wind chill -9C overnight.
The average high this time of year is 5C and the average low is -3C.
Here’s the local forecast for the rest of the week:
- Monday....mainly sunny. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High 10. Wind chill -10C in the morning.
- Monday night....clear. Low 5.
- Tuesday....sunny. High 15.
- Tuesday night....clear. Low 6.
- Wednesday....sunny. High 18.
- Wednesday night....cloudy periods. Low 5.
- Thursday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.
- Thursday night....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 8.
- Friday....cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 13.
- Friday night....cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 3.
- Saturday....cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 9.