Cold start to Tuesday with milder temperatures on the way

It's a cold start to Tuesday in Ottawa, but mild temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a sunny day with a high of -2 C and wind chill of -15 in the morning and -4 in the afternoon. A low of -12 C is forecasted overnight with clear skies becoming cloudy.

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a high of -2 C and a low of -7 C.

Temperatures will start to go up on Thursday to a high of 2 C and low of -2 C.

The long-range forecast calls for a high of 4 C on Friday and 5 C on Saturday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -5 C and a low of -14 C.

Despite the cold overnight lows over the last few nights, the National Capital Commission has not provided any update on the possibility the Rideau Canal Skateway will reopen, and hope may be fading that the world's largest skating rink will open again this winter.

Mild temperatures in the forecast this week will not be good for ice conditions. On Monday, organizers announced the Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival will be cancelled on the Rideau Canal Skateway this weekend due to the poor ice conditions.

The Rideau Canal Skateway was open for four days last month, before mild temperatures and freezing rain forced the closure.