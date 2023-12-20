Cold streak coming to Ottawa heading into the weekend

Get out your parkas!

Above freezing temperatures on Wednesday will give way to a frigid Thursday and Friday heading into the Christmas weekend.

Environment Canada's forecast for Dec. 21 and 22 shows clear conditions with a high of minus 7 C and a wind chill near minus 17 C.

Evening lows will near minus 16 C on Thursday and minus 8 C on Friday.

Today's forecast calls for increasing clouds early this morning with a high of plus 2 C and a wind chill of minus 12 C. Tonight's low temperature will be minus 9 C and a wind chill of minus 14 overnight.

Temperatures will improve this weekend with a high of minus 1 C on Saturday and plus 2 C on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day Monday currently calls for cloudy skies with a high of plus 3 C. The average high temperature in Ottawa on Christmas is minus 4.8 C.

The highest temperature recorded on that day at Ottawa's international airport was plus 12.5 C in 1982.