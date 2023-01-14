Cold, sunny stretch begins after snowstorm

A stretch of cold, but sunny weather begins today in Ottawa.

Environment Canada is forecasting highs of around -8 C to -7 C this weekend, with lows around -16 C overnight, which could help firm up ice on the Rideau Canal Skateway.

On my way to speak with mother nature because user87243 told us to freeze the Canal faster. (Okay well Bruce is on his way.)



The #RideauCanal Skateway is a naturally frozen ice surface. Many factors play into its opening date, including the temperature, precipitation & more! pic.twitter.com/IHrXwPrhGq

After a snowstorm dumped 16 cm of snow on the city Friday, a clear sunny sky greets us Saturday. The high is -7 C with a wind chill of around -18 in the morning and -10 in the afternoon.

Overnight, the temperature drops to a low of -16 C with a wind chill of -21.

Sunday’s forecast is sunny with a high of -8 C and a wind chill of -13. The low at night is -17 C.

Monday is also looking sunny with a high of -8 C.

Grey skies return Tuesday with a high of -4 C and a chance of flurries.

The remainder of the forecast through next week is cloudy.