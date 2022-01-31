Cold temperatures prompt extreme weather response to keep vulnerable Edmontonians safe

As temperatures begin to drop, The City of Edmonton has initiated its extreme weather response to help vulnerable residents stay safe.

Beginning Monday, there will be increased capacity on Edmonton Transit Service’s overnight shuttle to shelters operating from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., a release from the city read.

Plus, emergency shelters will temporarily expand their space.

Both the Commonwealth Stadium Shelter and Spectrum Shelter will go from 150 beds to 200 for the time being.

Boyle Street Community Services will also increase their day shelter capacity to 75 people between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The city noted that ETS will allow people who choose not to stay in a shelter to remain on the bus to keep warm for the “duration of service.”

If you notice someone who is showing signs of hypothermia, the city recommends calling 911 for someone in serious distress or 211 for shelter support and crisis diversion.

Signs of hypothermia include:

Uncontrollable shivering

Drowsiness or exhaustion

Confusion

Fumbling hands

Memory loss or slurred speech

The extreme weather response is expected to remain in place until the weather begins to improve.