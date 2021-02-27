A Cold War veteran is helping the Saskatoon Museum of Military Artifacts to help people explore it virtually.

66-year-old Kevin Hicks says the pandemic shouldn't stop people from learning about the sacrifices soldiers made.

"This business isn't over yet. We're still affected by the First and Second World War." Hicks said.

Hicks is a decorated solider who served with the Royal Military Police during the Cold War. He worked at a few of the checkpoints in Berlin from 1976 to 1979.

Now he spends his time educating others at the Saskatoon Museum of Military Artifacts which features war medallions, military artillery, model ships, and airplanes.

Hicks says he's seen firsthand some people's lack of knowledge of both world wars.

"What I saw was 'wow, look at that machine gun. Isn't that fantastic?' Well, it might be a fantastic piece of engineering but it's an instrument of death."

A reaction Hicks is used to getting before he explains the significance of the machine gun and the sacrifices those carrying them made.

But the museum hasn't seen as many visitors as it usually does due to COVID-19; now the museum has gone virtual.

To help, Hicks has been posting informative videos on the museum's Facebook page. The museum is also offering, live digital tours on Thursday afternoons and is geared towards groups like seniors and schools.

"People will be able to ask Kevin questions as they are going along." Julie Hicks, administrator at the museum said.

"It's the personal stories, it's to remind people who these machine guns were captured of used for."

People who are interested in finding a time to virtually visit the museum are encouraged to head to their Facebook page.