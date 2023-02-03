Cold weather alert extended due to frigid temperatures: MLHU

As temperatures remain the coldest they have been of the season, the Middlesex London Health Unit has made the decision to extend a previously issued cold weather alert into Saturday.

According to the MLHU, nighttime temperatures are expected to plummet to – 16 C overnight with gusting winds making it feel like a bitterly cold – 24, with similar conditions expected into Saturday morning.

Due to these temperatures, the health unit has extended its cold weather alert, which was initially issued on Thursday.

The alert will remain in place until the temperature climbs above the health unit’s wind chill threshold of – 20.

The MLHU advises anyone who is “planning on being outdoors or taking part in winter activities tonight and tomorrow are reminded to prepare for the conditions, including dressing in warm layers and limiting the amount of time spent outdoors.”

A list of warming centres can be found on the City of London website.