The cold weather is impacting those who attend day programs in Winnipeg.

Manitoba Families said Monday morning that transportation for adults who attend Community Living disABILITY Services day programs has been cancelled because of the frigid temperatures.

However, the province is asking organizations that run these programs to stay open with a small staff in case people are able to attend by finding other transportation.

If people require more information about the cancellations, they are being asked to call their transportation service.

The weather is already impacting several school divisions throughout the province as many have said school is cancelled for the day and buses aren't running.

Much of Manitoba is expected to have temperatures between -40 and -50 with the wind chill and the cold weather is forecast to stick around for much of the week as an Artic ridge of high pressure has caused a cold air mass to settle over the province.

- With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen.