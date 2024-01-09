Cold weather closes WinSport's ski and snowboard hill

Officials with WinSport say a wallop of wintery weather expected to start tomorrow will force them to close Canada Olympic Park's ski and snowboard hill.

Environment Canada is anticipating Calgary will see highs of -19 C, -27 C and -32 C for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday respectively.

As such, the ski and snowboard hill will be closed from Wednesday to Friday.

Although temperatures are forecasted to improve on the weekend, WinSport says a decision on reopening for Saturday will be made on Thursday.