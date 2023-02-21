Cold weather closes WinSport ski and snowboard hill

Calgary's cold winter weather has prompted WinSport to close its ski and snowboard hill later this week.

WinSport announced on Tuesday that the frigid forecast has caused the organization to shutter the hill on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Environment Canada is calling for highs only near the -23 C range on Wednesday, with a wind chill of -31 in the morning and -36 in the afternoon. Thursday’s forecasted high is -24," WinSport said in a news release.

The hill will be open until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

WinSport says a decision on Friday’s opening will be determined on Wednesday.

Calgarians who hope to visit WinSport are asked to keep an eye on their website for the latest weather updates, including lift statuses.