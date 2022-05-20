Cold weather delaying start to gardening season

May long weekend has arrived and that usually means people are in their gardens and preparing for summer weather.

But that doesn't seem to be the case according to some garden centres in the city.

Colin Remillard, the co-owner of St-Leon Gardens, said it doesn't feel like the gardening season hasn't started yet.

"We've got a store fully stocked with plants ready to go for the long weekend, but I think it's going to be a planting week. I think it's probably going to start after the long weekend," said Remillard.

He said usually the Victoria Day weekend is one of the busiest weekends for the garden centre, but that isn't anticipated this time around, with Remillard blaming the cold and rainy weather.

"It just doesn't feel very garden-y and summery yet. I think we just have to bide our time and then we are going to really savour it when it comes, but we will just have to wait for a few more weeks."

Brittany Macrae, a manager at Longpine Landscape and Garden Centre has noticed a similar slow start to the year.

"No one knows if it's going to get too cold for their plants," said Macrae, adding all sales on plants, from vegetables to flowers are down right now.

Despite the poor weather, she is hoping people will show up during the back half of the long weekend.

"(We are) hoping we can get some colour into the city with some flowers and plants."

Even though this weekend might not be the perfect time to start gardening, Remillard suggests people should buy what they want and keep it inside until the weather warms up, otherwise people may not get what they are looking for.

"Typically ourselves, and most of the garden centres, bring in the bulk of our selection for this specific weekend," said Remillard. "You may not be putting your feet in the garden just yet, but I would definitely start gathering and accumulating your plants like you would on a normal year."

Remillard knows people are aching to get in the garden and he thinks it will still be a good year to enjoy gardens and backyards, as long as significant rainfall stays away.

He said while people wait to buy or plants flowers and vegetables, he encourages them to start prepping their yards and make sure they are ready to go when the weather does start to turn for the better.

Both Remillard and Macrae are optimistic that the weather will get better soon and in the coming weeks, people will get out and enjoy their gardens.

"We do expect it to get better, it's just west (right now)," said Macrae.