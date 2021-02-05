Ski and snowboard enthusiasts will have to find something else to do in the city on Sunday and Monday as the hill at Canada Olympic Park will be closed due to cold weather.

WinSport made the decision based on temperatures forecasted to dip around the -30 C range.

The hill will remain open Friday afternoon from 1 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m., however.

The tube park will also be closed on Friday through Sunday and is scheduled to reopen Feb. 12.

Guests are advised to visit the WinSport website for updates.

With files from CTV Calgary's Ty Rothermal