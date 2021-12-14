Cold weather requires caution, too, not just extreme heat: city reminds pet owners

With cooler temperatures settling into the region, it’s important to take extra precautions with pets to ensure their safety.

While some animals enjoy a fresh snowfall, others can’t tolerate the extreme cold snaps. So, it’s wise to consider keeping outdoor excursions short and pets indoors.

The city says common signs of discomfort include pets:

Lifting or licking their feet

Slowing down or stopping often

Whining

Anxious behaviour

Shivering

Curling up into a tight ball

Tucking feet under their body

An insulated and/or heated dog house is also a good idea, especially for pets that spend a lot of time outside.

Much like humans, pets are vulnerable to frostbite particularly on their ears, paws, nose and tip of the tail. The city says frostbitten areas usually turn reddish in colour, then gray or bluish.

Ice melt and salted roads should also be avoided as it can be harmful to pets if ingested. The city suggests wiping any excess snow and ice debris off their paws. Also, check for animals around your vehicle. Cats are drawn to anti-freeze since it’s sweet and often curl up around the car engine for warmth.

Lastly, avoid frozen rivers, ponds, lakes and other water surfaces. If you see someone or a pet fall through, call 911; don’t attempt to rescue them yourself.

If you see an animal in distress within city limits, make a complaint. The city says animal control officers have investigated more than 70 complaints of animals left in the cold in Edmonton.