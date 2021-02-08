After some temperate weekend weather in the capital, expect a fresh round of colder temperatures this week.

The sun will be out on Monday, but the morning starts with a wind chill of -21. The temperature will reach a high of -7 C Monday afternoon.

Expect some light snow to start overnight into Tuesday, ending in the morning.

Tueaday's high will be -5 C, with a wind chill of -16 in the morning and -9 in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be sunny and -8 C. Thursday will see clear conditions and a high of -7 C.

After that, even colder temperatures are expected to set in, with highs in the negative double-digits on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.