Cold weekend for Calgary following flurry-filled Friday morning

And awayyyy it goes. The Environment Canada Past 24 Hours section shows that at one point overnight, Calgary's visibility hit one kilometre as the snow fell. I'm happy to report that, as of 5 a.m., most of the snow has already fallen.

If you've checked into the ol' phone app and noted a high near 0 C today, that still tracks. However, as we push to the point where we'd normally see our daytime high – within the last couple hours before sunset, on a normal day – that's where the pattern breaks and we start our descent to colder conditions, which will be the catalyst for additional flurries.

Calgary's effects from the polar vortex will only last for a couple of days, before a high to our west triggers some westerly wind and pulls us back within 10 degrees of seasonal. It'll be cold, still, but nothing like past polar vortices, which prompts the following: here's the National Weather Service’s definition of a polar vortex, from which I’d like to draw the following quote:

"Polar vortexes are not something new. The term 'polar vortex' has only recently been popularized, bringing attention to a weather feature that has always been present."

That said, while the human brain is aware of and follows sets of patterns, and while the term may evoke long spells of harsh weather, this is not always the case. The term 'polar vortex' is simply the best way – and the right way – to describe a series of happenings in our atmosphere.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Friday

Evening: flurries, low -18 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy, early scattered flurries

Daytime high: -15 C

Evening: scattered flurries, low -20 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy, early scattered flurries

Daytime high: -16 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -23 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -8 C

Evening: scattered flurries, low -10 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy, early scattered flurries

Daytime high: -7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -10 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -5 C

Evening: some cloud, low -16 C

Marni again with the pic of the day! Two in a row! This beautiful photo comes from Douglasdale.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.