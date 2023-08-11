Coldbrook man charged with uttering threats against Acadia University employee: RCMP

Kings District RCMP says a Coldbrook, N.S., man has been charged in connection with a threats investigation.

According to police, Acadia University contacted RCMP on Tuesday to report a man threatening to cause harm to an employee.

Police say they began investigating the incident and arrested a man Friday.

Rick Mehta, 52, has been charged with three counts of uttering threats.

Mehta was released on conditions, and is scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Oct. 24.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

